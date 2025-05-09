The Woke Lite crowd is in a tailspin, and it’s a sight to behold. These self-styled centrists, these godless atheists, these embarrassed liberals who carved out a niche by clutching their pearls over trans ideology and DEI absurdities, are now staring into the abyss of their own irrelevance.

For years, they built their brand on a razor-thin platform: loudly decrying the excesses of progressive culture wars while quietly sidestepping the broader conservative values that actually resonate with the American heartland. They thought they could ride the wave of anti-woke sentiment without ever committing to the deeper principles of faith, family, and freedom. But now, with President Trump’s resounding victory in 2024, their house of cards is collapsing.

The Woke Lite’s shtick was simple. They’d rail against trans and rainbow flags in classrooms and corporate diversity quotas, positioning themselves as the "reasonable" alternative to both the far-left and the MAGA right. They’d nod along to critiques of Big Tech censorship or open borders but never quite endorse the solutions—like, say, mass deportations or breaking up tech companies. They were the commentators who wanted to sound edgy without ever leaving the cocktail party circuit. Trans issues and DEI were their bread and butter because those were the low-hanging fruit, the easy targets that let them seem contrarian without risking their blue-check status.

READ: 'Harry Potter' Actress Emma Watson Adds Her Name To Letter Pushing Transgender Ideology

But here’s the problem: the cultural tide has turned. Trump’s win didn’t just crush the Democrats; he obliterated the relevance of the pet issues the Woke Lite obsessed over. The trans agenda? It’s fading fast as parents reclaim schools and common sense reasserts itself. DEI? Companies are quietly dismantling their programs, and the public’s had enough of the virtue-signaling. These issues, which the Woke Lite staked their entire identity on, are no longer the front lines of the culture war. And without them, these commentators are left naked, with no coherent worldview to fall back on. They don’t share the conservative convictions that animate Trump’s base— restoring American greatness, restoring God in America, restoring national pride. They’re not about rebuilding American manufacturing, securing the border, or restoring community in our nation. They’re just… against pronouns. And that’s really just not enough anymore.

So, what do you do when your brand is obsolete? You pivot. And the Woke Lite’s pivot is as predictable as it is pathetic. They’re now trying to gatekeep the right, slapping the label "Woke Right" on anyone they deem too extreme for their delicate sensibilities. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook the left used to silence dissent: vilify, marginalize, deplatform. They’re not arguing in good faith; they’re wielding woke tactics to cling to relevance. If you’re too vocal about crushing the communists, too unapologetic about traditional values, or—God forbid—too enthusiastic about Trump, you’re suddenly a heretic in their eyes. They’ll lecture you about “optics” or “tone,” as if the millions who voted for Trump care about their sanctimonious hand-wringing.

READ: Stand-Up Comedian Nate Bargatze Calls Out Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He "Doesn't Care About The Audience"

This is the Woke Lite’s last gasp. Many are not true allies of the conservative movement; they’re opportunists who hitched their wagon to a new trend. Now, with the American people rejecting the woke experiment and embracing a bold, unapologetic vision for the future, these commentators are stranded. They can’t go back to the left—they burned that bridge. But they can’t fully join the right either, because they lack the courage to embrace the principles that define it. So, they lash out, trying to carve out a fiefdom where they can still play the arbiter of respectability.

The truth is, the Woke Lite were never in this fight for America. They were in it for clout, for clicks, for a seat at the table. But the table’s been flipped, and the American people have spoken. The era of half-measures and hedging bets is over. The Woke Lite can either get on board with the MAGA and MAHA movement that’s restoring this nation or fade into obscurity. My bet? They’ll keep whining, keep gatekeeping, and keep losing. Because in the end, you can’t fake conviction. And conviction is what’s winning today.

**Editor’s Note: This article was originally published as a post to X by Jack Posobiec and was republished with his permission.**

NEXT: The Woke Lite: Wannabe Gatekeepers Of The New Right