Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael B. Morgan's avatar
Michael B. Morgan
Dec 11, 2024

I guess I'm alone here, but I don't like The Witcher. Don't hate me :-D

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 12, 2024

Wasn't Witcher III evenly split between Geralt and Ciri?

Geralt is getting long in the tooth, and while he would be a part of the story, Ciri could take over for him, or he could train another witcher. Nothing lasts forever.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture