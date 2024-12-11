Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in The Witcher games, recently revealed that he was “slapped” by CD Projekt for revealing that The Witcher 4 would not be about Geralt.

Back in August, Cockle made an appearance on the Fall Damage YouTube channel where he stated, “Witcher 4 has been announced. I can’t say anything about it. What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, We just don’t know how much.”

He added, “And the game won’t focus on Geralt. So it’s not about him this time. We don’t know who it’s about. I’m excited to find out. I want to know. I have not seen any script yet. I couldn’t tell you if I did. This is the thing. I could be lying through my teeth, but I’m not. Or am I?”

Now, in an interview with Geektown, Cockle stated, “I did go online and I said something about this, and then I got slapped by CD Projekt because I don’t know how true it is.”

“I went off a rumor,” he continued. “I thought I’d seen somebody from CD Projekt say that Geralt will be in Witcher 4, but he won’t be the main character. I don’t know if that’s actually true now because they came back and they went, ‘We haven’t put anything out there. Don’t say anything.’”

“So the truth is, the answer to your question is I don’t know what it’s going to be. I have ideas. I thought I had an idea what it was and I was kind of basically told we haven’t told anybody what it is, so where you got that information we don’t, we don’t know. But I think it might be from a really, really old statement that somebody who no longer works for CD Projekt actually put out about three years ago,” he explained.

“So Witcher 4 is a complete mystery to me,” he concluded. “I actually don’t know.”

Back in 2015 CD Projekt Red Senior Writer Jakub Szamalek, who left the company in 2019, told IGN, “we felt that we owed Geralt a proper goodbye, and decided to part ways with a boom.”

He continued, “I think good stories must have an ending. You cannot extend them indefinitely, and we felt that Geralt has had such an amazing adventure, and his saga is already so long and complex that this seemed like a good point to think about an appropriate finale for the story.”

In fact, he noted that Geralt had “reached the end of his journey.” However, he did note, “The Witcher universe is a very big place with a lot of NPCs, a lot of characters, a lot of places we haven’t shown yet. So, we might return to it at some point…but we think that this is a good place to let Geralt enjoy his retirement and try something new.”

At the end of November, CD Projekt Red announced that its next game in the Witcher saga had gone into full-scale production.

Sebastian Kalemba, the Game Director, posted on X, “I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase! With new challenges just around the corner, it’s the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what’s on the other side of the coin!”

What do you make of Cockle’s comments?

