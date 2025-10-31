Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Nov 1

Lauren Schitt-Pissbich.

Reply
Share
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Nov 1

I haven't watched the show since the 2nd season, I think, cause I cancelled Netflix a long time ago but they made Ciri gay??? I am so sick of this gay pandering and girl bosses - Aloy, Ellie, Atsu, & now Ciri. All non-buynary games for me. I want to look at cute, hunky guys - Kyle Crane is my current flame! LOL!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture