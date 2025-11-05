Fandom Pulse

M.D. Wiselka
Nov 6

Another IP looted by a social engineer. Liam Hemsworth probably had an easy paycheck. He got sidelined by a dozen girl bosses.

Nadia K
Nov 9

I just watched season 4. Nothing is happening - they go, they fight, they dye. I liked Liam Hemsworth though

