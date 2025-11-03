Fandom Pulse

the series is a mix of every 20th century pseudoscience and black legend mixed with unforgivable blaspheming that would make a 1950's grand psyclops blush.

There's too much left unexplained in that book quote, leaving plenty of room for speculation and adaptation.

Looks like the author unintentionally created a mystery box with that one line.

CDPR did an absolutely phenomenal job with the games and their adaptation of his work. And that includes various Witcher schools. If not for them, I seriously doubt the Witcher would have ever become more than a niche genre book outside of Poland.

And in truth, the games are better Witcher stories than the last several books of Ciri being the bestest ever, a lesbian, and the girl who's the key to everything. Lame AND gay.

If he had been a little more involved with the adaptation instead of not at all, he might have been able to correct this misconception.

I'm really surprised he's complaining here, as he owes an enormous discovery debt to CDPR, but at least he went on in that interview to explain that he's on much better terms with the video game people now that they've renegotiated the near worthless everything -upfront contract he himself insisted on because he had no faith in the project long-term.

