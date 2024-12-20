The Witcher 4 Narrative Director Philipp Weber shared more details on why CD Projekt Red chose to make Ciri the main protagonist in the upcoming game.

In an interview with Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell alongside Game Director Sebastian Kalemba, Weber shared one of the reasons the company chose Ciri.

As part of an answer discussing the backlash the game’s announcement trailer received, Weber said, “Weber also shared earlier in the interview, “But I think for me, and I think for all of us [at CDPR], it's also just really exciting to see all the opportunities that Ciri brings us, both with her character, and also by just virtue of who she is, what we can do with her in terms of the gameplay as well.”

Later in the interview, Tapsell asked why Weber and CD Projekt Red chose Ciri over a player-created character.

He answered, “I think, honestly, this character-driven storytelling has been always in the DNA of our Witcher games, first with Geralt, and then, of course, we started setting up Ciri as a second protagonist in The Witcher 3, and now we want to continue with her as well. But as an example, one thing I can also say, one of the things that makes Ciri into an interesting new protagonist for us is, of course, also that she is at the beginning of her journey as a witcher.”

“So as an example, Geralt was very, very experienced already. He went through so many things. And, you know, he created his own code, his value of neutrality, he created through so many experiences,” he continued. “And Ciri still has to make many of those experiences. She has to go through so many of these things. So in a way, even though Ciri is, of course, a defined character, with her, players will have the opportunity to still define her quite a bit more, specifically define the path that she will take on her way to becoming a witcher, and basically also what kind of person that will make her.”

As for what that path will be and the challenges players will face in order to define Ciri, Weber shed some light after being asked about a theme of violence against women being in the game. He was specifically asked, “Is that an intentional theme that you were channeling with the trailer? And also, is it something you're intentionally looking to explore in the game, the experience of a woman in particular through Ciri's eyes in this world?”

Weber replied, “I mean, I would say the world of The Witcher is a really dark one that's really inspired by, of course, dark fantasy folklore. But also medieval to early Renaissance history, and that is a world that was tough - tough for many different groups, women among them. As an example, in The Witcher, we also deal a lot with racism when it comes to non-humans, and this is something that we want to keep up with The Witcher 4. I think it's something that has always been really important.

“We make games for adults, and it also means that we tackle some difficult topics. We tackle them in interesting ways. We tackle them without giving easy answers, but often opening difficult questions that players have to answer,” he elaborated. “And I think some of those questions might be going in this direction as well, because, yeah, Ciri is a woman, and as a witcher in this world, this is an unusual state. So I don't think it's going to be this story everywhere, but since this is a part of this world, and we want to tackle so many of those different themes, it's definitely also going to appear there as well.”

Executive Producer Malgorzata Mitręga had previously informed IGN that Ciri was “the very organic, logical choice.”

She elaborated, “It was always about her, starting from Saga when you read it in the books. She's an amazing, layered character. And of course, as a protagonist we said goodbye to Geralt previously. So this is a continuation. I guess for all of us it’s like she was meant to be. That was always her.”

Game Director Sebastian Kalemba also informed IGN that Ciri is seemingly becoming the titular Witcher of the entire franchise.

He said, “She's actually about to become the Witcher. She's about to actually form her own codex, but on her own terms. The way she actually deals with the monsters, the way she deals with quests, the adventures, it's her own unique way.”

“And also I think that she gives more room to be able to tell different stories here and there,” Kalemba continued. “Of course, we want to give the opportunity for the player to explore more nuance because this is what we do. But she deserves that.”

Kalemba then declared, “There was an intention behind this choice. It was far from roulette. It wasn't random. I remember we had discussions nine years ago, we were talking about who's next? The very, very instant answer was Ciri.”

“There are many reasons behind that. We've already mentioned a few. But she really deserves a stage and we want players to really experience her story because she has so much to tell, so much to prove,” he shared. “The amount of challenges that are in front of her give us so much amazing energy and fuel to create an epic saga that we had no choice but to go with it. We all felt that this is the way. I believe this is the super right choice.”

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red’s Franchise and Lore Designer Cian Maher told IGN, “I think The Witcher as a title refers to both Geralt and Ciri and always has. There would be no saga without Ciri. I think she's arguably more important to the plot than Geralt himself is.”

What do you make of these explanations for why Ciri was chosen to be the next protagonist?

