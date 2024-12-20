Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 21, 2024

If I recall from Witcher III, Ciri isn't a witcher. She doesn't have to make potions or cast spells the way Witchers do. She only has two powers: some speed power and some kind of rewind power.

Witchers are men who spellcast and fight monsters. Women are sorceresses.

I don't have a problem with Ciri being the lead, just don't call it Witcher IV. Name it something else and use the Witcher universe.

