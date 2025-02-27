Sebastian Kalemba, the Game Director for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming The Witcher 4, responded to speculation that he and his team had changed Ciri’s face due to backlash.

Speculation that Ciri’s face was changed came after CD Projekt Red released a new video titled “The Witcher 4 - Cinematic Reveal Trailer - Behind the scenes”

In the comments a number of individuals indicated that Ciri had been changed from the initial announce trailer.

One wrote, “Ciri looks MUCH better now compared to the reveal trailer.”

Another posted, “Ciri looks great! If the character model in the trailer looks like the model in the game itself, that would be fantastic.”

“New model for ciri is amazing!” exclaimed another.

Still another posted, “new ciri design looks awesome.”

Kalemba addressed these comments as well as others in a post on X. He wrote, “The behind-the-scenes video features the same in-game model of Ciri as seen in the original trailer. We have not modified it.”

He then explained, “What you’re seeing is raw footage—without facial animation, lighting, or virtual camera lenses. While it’s still in-engine, it represents a work-in-progress snapshot taken before we applied cinematic touches for the purpose of that video.”

“This variation is a natural part of the game development process. At this point, any character's appearance may vary depending on the medium—whether it’s in a trailer, a 3D model, or in-game,” he concluded.

What do you make of Kalemba’s response to the speculation?

