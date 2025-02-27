Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 27, 2025

2 possibilities here - they are hiding the uggo face to still generate sales or they are planning to uglify her to the state we saw in the reveal trailer. Either way CDPR are a DEI company and shouldn't be supported.

Reply
Share
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Feb 28, 2025

"I believe them." - The dumbest person alive

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture