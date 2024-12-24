Sebastian Kalemba, the Game Director on the Witcher 4 recently provided an update on how the upcoming game will handle romance options given Ciri is the main protagonist.

Speaking with GameSpot, Kalemba and Executive Producer Małgorzata Mitręga were asked, “When it comes to romance, what can fans expect? Will there be any in The Witcher IV?”

Kalemba responded, “Absolutely. It's a part of the way we make games. It is a part of human nature. It's a very normal thing. Without that I think we wouldn't be able to tell the very full story.”

Mitrega added, “It's an important part of life.”

Kalemba then concluded, “But as always, we want to pay a lot of attention to it and make it super compelling and very meaningful. So it's not just to make a romance for the sake of making a romance. That's not the CDPR way.”

These comments are already being taken out of context by games journalist MD Armudghanuddin at GameRant, who claims “the shift in protagonist offers developers freedom to explore non-traditional relationships, setting high expectations for The Witcher 4.”

In fact he also writes, “This is because Ciri being the protagonist of The Witcher 4 could offer more freedom to the developers, as they will no longer be tied down with the lore of the books. There is also an opportunity to break from standard heterosexual relationships which the franchise has revolved around.”

Former Kotaku journalist Alyssa Mercante has already beat the drum as well claiming Ciri is bisexual.

Mercante wrote on X, “If anyone wants a piece about Ciri, her powers, and her bisexuality from a Witcher expert, I’m right here.”

“She essentially went gay feral for like, months upon months with a crew of they/them anarchist thieves bffr,” Mercante added.

Much of this stems from a single dialogue option in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. When Ciri is taking a steam bath she’s asked about a man named Skjall who fancies her and what she thinks of him.

The player is given three options to choose from: “He’s not half bad. Seems nice. To tell the truth, I prefer women.”

It also comes from the second and third novels by Andrej Sapkowski, Time of Contempt and Baptism of Fire. In Time of Contempt Ciri is raped by a girl named Mistle.

In the book, Mistle prevents Kayleigh from raping Ciri only to do it herself. Sapkowski wrote, “Ciri shuddered beneath the touch of the dry, hard, rough hand. She lay motionless, stiff and tense, full of an overpowering fear which took her will away, and an overwhelming sense of revulsion, which assailed her temples and cheeks with waves of heat. Kayleigh slipped his left arm beneath her head, puller her closer to him, trying to dislodge the hand which was tightly gripping the lap of her shirt and vainly trying to pull it downwards. Ciri began to shake.”

Mistle then interrupts and threatens to cut Kayleigh with her knife. Kayleigh then got up and left. However, as noted above Mistle takes his place, “Misttle lay down beside her, and covered her tenderly with the fur. But she didn’t pull the dishevelled shirt down. She left it as it had been. Ciri began to shake again. … Her hand was smaller than Kayleigh’s; more delicate, softer. More pleasant. But its touch stiffened Ciri once more, once more gripped her entire body with fear and revulsion, clenched her jaw and constricted her throat.”

To be clear, Ciri is around 15 years old when this happens.

In Baptism of Fire, the abusive relationship continues, but Ciri also makes it clear she’s had enough of Mistle abusing her.

Sapkowski writes, “‘I asked you,’ Ciri, who was lying on her back, snapped angrily. ‘I asked you not to touch me.’ … ‘You’ve been acting strangely of late, Young Falcon.’ ‘I just want you to stop touching me!’ ‘It’s just for fun.’ ‘I know,’ Ciri said through pursed lips. ‘Just for fun. It’s always been “just for fun”. But I’ve stopped enjoying it, do you see? For me it’s no fun any more!’”

Later Spawkowski writes, “‘I don’t understand,’ Mistle said, turning her head away, ‘why you don’t leave, if being with me is so awful.’ ‘I don’t want to be alone.’ ‘Is that all?’ ‘That is a lot.’”

What do you make of these game journalists trying to make Ciri gay? What do you make of Kalemba’s comments on romance options in The Witcher 4?

