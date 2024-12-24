Fandom Pulse

Rubymosh
Dec 24, 2024

If Ciri is gay, I'm definitely not buying it!!!! Getting sick of female hero lesbians! I'm a hetero female, BTW!

LumberJackAhz
Dec 24, 2024Edited

"So it's not just to make a romance for the sake of making a romance."

Ciri's Child has a Prophecy tied to it, so to even give her "Romance Options", and not a solid future Husband, breaks THE LORE!!!!!!!

She had a Gay Phase in the Books because of the Prophecy, and she was around 13 at the time. HOWEVER at the end if Lady Of The Lake she clearly calls Sir Galahad "not bad looking", and says "this journey could be fun". AKA she bangs him and isn't Gay.

This is MORE Evidence that these people are not the same ones who made the past Games and know nothing about the Books, and the Games are a CONTINUATION of the Books!!!!

