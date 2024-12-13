Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iwakura Kintsugi's avatar
Iwakura Kintsugi
Dec 13, 2024

The Witch-her. But seriously, having read all the books and played all three games this isn't the most illogical choice to continue the series but we all know the real reason they chose Ciri as the main character. It was to have another man-jawed girl boss who can do anything a man can do but better.

Reply
Share
Narnia Bear's avatar
Narnia Bear
Dec 14, 2024

Either way, it'll be fine. Either they make her character arc awesome, or it socks and at least Geralt's story has a concise stopping point.

Honestly I could live in Witcher 3, a fourth is like a new franchise imo.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture