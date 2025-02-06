Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Feb 7, 2025

Am curious what you'll make good sir of Crown of Blood should you ever read it? Based or no ;) anyways, good list.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture