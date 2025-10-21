With so much of the AAA game space being dominated by an obsession with graphics and brand, ignoring gameplay, gamers are increasingly turning to independent developers who are actually building games differently, trying to get back to the roots of gaming. Fandom Pulse will be doing a new feature going through each month, presenting the top 10 most played indie games to show gamers what’s going on in the world of independent development.

1. Escape from Duckov

A single-player extraction shooter packed with zany duck mercenaries, parodying Escape from Tarkov while keeping the tension alive through tough AI, tense looting, and frantic escapes where any wrong step could get you eliminated by a trigger-happy mallard.​

2. Rust

Survive and thrive in this multiplayer open-world game by gathering resources, building shelters, and crafting weapons—all while contending with wildlife and, more dangerously, other players who are equally desperate to outlive you.​

3. Bongo Cat

An addictive idle game starring a bongo-slapping cat in a hat, with options to collect items, unlock skins, and even join massive multiplayer lobbies where hundreds of cats can happily bop along as you type.​

4. Wallpaper Engine

A software tool for crafting and using animated, interactive wallpapers on your Windows desktop with an advanced built-in editor, community workshop support, and real-time customizations for creative personalization.​

5. Megabonk

Take Vampire Survivors into 3D with Megabonk, a fast-paced action roguelite about unlocking characters, upgrades, and wildly creative abilities as you bonk your way through endless hordes with offbeat humor and a huge grind.​

6. Stardew Valley

A beloved farming sim where you inherit your grandfather’s farm, rebuild the land, grow crops, fish, craft, and form relationships in the town, balancing work and leisure at your own pace.​

7. Hollow Knight: Silksong

A Metroidvania sequel starring Hornet, who explores the mysterious kingdom of Pharloom full of silk-themed madness and new obstacles, ascending to the Citadel to uncover her destiny and battle strange foes.​

8. Crosshair X

Get a tactical edge in FPS and multiplayer games by customizing your own crosshair—choose from pro designs or tweak your own for maximum visibility and precision in any game you play.​

9. Euro Truck Simulator 2

Drive and deliver cargo across a condensed version of Europe as a trucker, starting from small deliveries and working your way up to managing your own logistics empire, all in a non-linear sandbox setting.​

10. Hades II

Battle your way through Greek myth in this roguelike dungeon crawler, controlling Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld, as she quests to defeat Chronos the Titan of Time, using new magic systems and twin campaign paths.​

What do you think of these games? Are you playing any?

