Guitar Man
Oct 21

Don't put Shovel Knight on the list. The game has a body swap mode that not only allows you to change your gender as well as the genders of The Enchantress and members of The Order of No Quarter, but it also allows you to change their pronouns. So you can have a nonbinary female Shovel Knight for example.

bigbear51
Oct 21

Wallpaper Engine and CrosshairX should not be on this list. They're not games and don't tout themselves as such.

