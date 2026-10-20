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AM's avatar
AM
2h

Apu was a much better representation of Indians than the average Indian tech hiring manager tbh.

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Some Asshole on the Internet's avatar
Some Asshole on the Internet
2h

Does he still sound anything like Azaria’s Apu?

If not, I have no interest in watching any new episodes. He was always my favorite character on the show, and it was a slap in the face when they removed him for such a stupid reason.

Not as bad as when South Park betrayed its core principle of free expression when Stone and Parker allowed the Muhammad episodes to be memory-holed, but it hurt more as I’d watched the Simpsons since the very first episode first aired.

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