Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Sep 1

People don't make things because they are good; they make them because they can. Ethics and foresight have always been irrelevant to inventors and engineers. Misgivings are swept away with an icy, "If we don't do it, someone else will," nuclear weapons being a prime example.

Ever since the dotcom boom, techbros have been terrified to miss out of the next tech boom (literal FOMO), leading to many waves of hype out of Silicon Valley that break against the shores of reality: X-on-the-internet, smart everythings, software as a service, the Metaverse, games as a service, and now AI. They don't care what happens as long as they come out on top.

Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 30

Yes.

That said, they can boast however they want, they are not in control.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture