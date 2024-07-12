Stuttering Craig, the host of the Side Scrollers podcast, is hitting back at the incestuous legacy games media industry and their highly biased video game awards. He announced a new video games award, “The Real Game Awards,” a games award by the gamers for the gamers.

The Game Awards are dominated by people in legacy video game journalism and woke influencers who prioritize an assortment of woke political agendas over gamers. As Stuttering Craig says: “If there's one thing that's become painfully clear over the last couple weeks is that the people who work in this industry and write about this industry that you love hate you. It’s one big club, and you are not in it.”

And he’s not wrong. A quick perusal of The Game Awards website shows that: “Nominations for the game awards are selecting by a voting jury of over 100 leading media and influencer outlets across the globe.” This elite club of legacy media and influencers include those that constantly praise and push degenerate ideologies like feminism, transgenderism and DEI. Among others, games are nominated and voted for by the likes of IGN, Gamespot, Polygon, The Verge, Pride.Com and Variety. Is it any wonder that The Game Awards is a dumpster fire, with gamers none the wiser whether an award-winning game is actually any good, other than knowing that the said award-winning game ticked the right woke ideological boxes?

Stuttering Craig is about to change that with his new video game awards system: “The first step is to create a club or a group where you decide the winners and losers of the video game industry. It is a club where you get to decide the categories, the nominees for the categories, and, of course, vote on them. It all will be done through an app where you can do it easily and securely.”

Stuttering Craig understands the value of gate-keeping, and participation in the nomination and voting process will not be free: “As we've seen over the last few years our hobby has been hijacked by activists looking to push their own agenda and literally push you out. For that reason alone there has to be a barrier of entry to be a part of this club. Hell yes we're going to gate-keep.”

The new video game awards' board of directors will have strict rules. Board members will not be allowed to vote, be on any press list, or receive free video games or perks (including review codes) from AAA Publishers. Most importantly, they will not be allowed to be employed by traditional gaming media.

The Board of Directors is made up of industry veterans and gamers. The current four members of the Board of Directors are:

Stuttering Craig has worked in and around the video game industry for nearly two decades. He currently hosts the popular gaming & entertainment podcast Side Scrollers.

DdayCobra, the founder and owner of Geeks + Gamers.

Kabrutus, the founder of one of the biggest gaming movements in the history, curator of the Sweet Baby Inc/DEI Detected Steam Group with over 400,000 members.

MarcTheCyborg, an independent video game analyst who makes videos on YouTube and streams on YouTube, Rumble and Kick.

