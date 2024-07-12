Fandom Pulse

The Gray Man
Jul 12, 2024

as Vox Day and Ivan Throne and others have been preaching for the past decade, you must gatekeep your organization. Police your ranks. Openness only worked when evil was not everywhere, able to subvert so easily.

But openness will always lead to that.

Build your own organization. Build your platforms. Purge the ranks of any who attempt subversion.

This is how the Left does it to your own organization. Why not keep yours pure from the start?

Great job at someone doing this.

Scott Waddell
Jul 12, 2024

Should put in a link to it.

