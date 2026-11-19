The Game Awards hand out their trophies on December 10 in Los Angeles. Fandom Pulse is giving out the real ones. Today we are announcing the nominees for the first annual Real Game Awards presented by Fandom Pulse, a year-end awards program where the winners come from a vote of the people who buy and play the games. No jury of industry insiders decides anything.

The Game Awards revealed their nominees this week. Grand Theft Auto VI earned eight nominations, including Game of the Year, before it went on sale. The six Game of the Year nominees come from Rockstar, Capcom, Nintendo, IO Interactive, Remedy and S-GAME. The broadcast itself is built around world premiere trailers for upcoming releases, with the trophies handed out in the gaps between them. A showcase for the AAA publishers’ marketing calendar tells you what corporations want to sell next year. It tells you very little about what gamers are playing right now.

The Steam charts tell a different story. Mewgenics sold a million copies in its first week. Moon Sweepers, a $7.50 co-op game about cleaning the Moon, sold 763,000 copies in October after going viral. Both are indie releases, and neither game would have had a seat at the table in a show designed around the biggest publishers.

We went out of our way to give games like these a seat. The ballot includes a category for Best Gameplay and Mechanics, a Best Indie category and a Steam Sleeper of the Year, all built around how games play rather than how much was spent promoting them. Every game released in 2026 on any platform was eligible, and nominees are listed in no order of preference. Our Game of the Year ballot shares exactly one game with theirs, Phantom Blade Zero.

Voting begins soon. Paid subscribers will receive an email with their ballot shortly, so watch your inbox for it. Each subscriber gets one ballot, and the winners will be announced here.

Game of the Year

Crimson Desert

Mina the Hollower

Pragmata

Mewgenics

Phantom Blade Zero

Best Sim / Puzzle / Strategy

Mewgenics

Wax Heads

Pokémon Pokopia

Titanium Court

Timberborn

Best RPG

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Esoteric Ebb

Phantom Blade Zero

Best Action

Mina the Hollower

Pragmata

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Crimson Desert

Best Sports / Fighting

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Madden NFL 27

NBA 2K27

2XKO

Invincible VS

Best Shooter

Wardogs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

High on Life 2

Gears of War: E-Day

Best Story

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Pragmata

Esoteric Ebb

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Audio

Mixtape

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Control Resonant

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Best Graphics

Control Resonant

Crimson Desert

Resident Evil Requiem

Forza Horizon 6

Phantom Blade Zero

Best Gameplay and Mechanics

Big Walk

Pragmata

Mewgenics

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Titanium Court

Best Indie

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Big Walk

Titanium Court

Schrödinger’s Call

Steam Sleeper of the Year

This category goes to the games that climbed the Steam charts without a publisher marketing budget behind them.

Moon Sweepers

Wax Heads

Demon Tides

Cairn

Hermit and Pig

Those are the nominees. Which game belongs in a different category than the one we put it in, and which 2026 release did we leave off entirely? Tell us in the comments.

Fandom Pulse covers the stories the rest of the entertainment press passes over, and the Real Game Awards exist because readers pay for that work. Paid subscribers get a vote in these awards and keep the independent journalism going. Subscribe today.