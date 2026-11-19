The Game Awards hand out their trophies on December 10 in Los Angeles. Fandom Pulse is giving out the real ones. Today we are announcing the nominees for the first annual Real Game Awards presented by Fandom Pulse, a year-end awards program where the winners come from a vote of the people who buy and play the games. No jury of industry insiders decides anything.
The Game Awards revealed their nominees this week. Grand Theft Auto VI earned eight nominations, including Game of the Year, before it went on sale. The six Game of the Year nominees come from Rockstar, Capcom, Nintendo, IO Interactive, Remedy and S-GAME. The broadcast itself is built around world premiere trailers for upcoming releases, with the trophies handed out in the gaps between them. A showcase for the AAA publishers’ marketing calendar tells you what corporations want to sell next year. It tells you very little about what gamers are playing right now.
The Steam charts tell a different story. Mewgenics sold a million copies in its first week. Moon Sweepers, a $7.50 co-op game about cleaning the Moon, sold 763,000 copies in October after going viral. Both are indie releases, and neither game would have had a seat at the table in a show designed around the biggest publishers.
We went out of our way to give games like these a seat. The ballot includes a category for Best Gameplay and Mechanics, a Best Indie category and a Steam Sleeper of the Year, all built around how games play rather than how much was spent promoting them. Every game released in 2026 on any platform was eligible, and nominees are listed in no order of preference. Our Game of the Year ballot shares exactly one game with theirs, Phantom Blade Zero.
Voting begins soon. Paid subscribers will receive an email with their ballot shortly, so watch your inbox for it. Each subscriber gets one ballot, and the winners will be announced here.
Game of the Year
Crimson Desert
Mina the Hollower
Pragmata
Mewgenics
Phantom Blade Zero
Best Sim / Puzzle / Strategy
Mewgenics
Wax Heads
Pokémon Pokopia
Titanium Court
Timberborn
Best RPG
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Esoteric Ebb
Phantom Blade Zero
Best Action
Mina the Hollower
Pragmata
Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Crimson Desert
Best Sports / Fighting
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Madden NFL 27
NBA 2K27
2XKO
Invincible VS
Best Shooter
Wardogs
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2
High on Life 2
Gears of War: E-Day
Best Story
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
Pragmata
Esoteric Ebb
Perfect Tides: Station to Station
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Audio
Mixtape
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Rhythm Heaven Groove
Control Resonant
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Best Graphics
Control Resonant
Crimson Desert
Resident Evil Requiem
Forza Horizon 6
Phantom Blade Zero
Best Gameplay and Mechanics
Big Walk
Pragmata
Mewgenics
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Titanium Court
Best Indie
Mewgenics
Mina the Hollower
Big Walk
Titanium Court
Schrödinger’s Call
Steam Sleeper of the Year
This category goes to the games that climbed the Steam charts without a publisher marketing budget behind them.
Moon Sweepers
Wax Heads
Demon Tides
Cairn
Hermit and Pig
Those are the nominees. Which game belongs in a different category than the one we put it in, and which 2026 release did we leave off entirely? Tell us in the comments.
Fandom Pulse covers the stories the rest of the entertainment press passes over, and the Real Game Awards exist because readers pay for that work. Paid subscribers get a vote in these awards and keep the independent journalism going. Subscribe today.
I'm shocked you don't include "Dressmaker." I'm 66. I sew. I do NOT play video games and never have, other than online solitaire.
But I play Dressmaker! Once my kids told me about it, I had to have it.
So, as it turns out, have loads of other older women who sew and who do NOT play video games.
Plenty of people who do play video games like Dressmaker, too.
A game that brings in non-players should be noticed!
You forgot WendyQuest. And why is Mixtape even on the list? It's not a game