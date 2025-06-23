Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Jun 23, 2025

I don't doubt the YT screws being tightened. I do have only limited sympathy for someone that chooses to operate as a kite at the mercy of the wind.

Strings get cut. Plan accordingly.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 23, 2025

YouTube have been doing that for years. They are an enemy platform and those who are doing anti-woke content will be throttled. The only way to damage Google is to remove the Section 230 protections from them.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture