Lutheran24
Nov 4, 2024

The whole point of being a DEI consultant is to inject ones ideaology into whatever they consulting on. It should not surprise any of us that Sweet Baby Inc is pushing their agenda into video games. That is their purpose. With that said, why do video game developers and creators need someone to consult with to make their narrative more fitting to a woke agenda? Are these story creators so unoriginal/uncreative that their story can't stand on its own without pushing an agenda? The fact that Sweet Baby Inc. and similiar companies exist is a shame on the developing companies who hire untalanted story-writers to begin with.

Hopefully gaming can get back to what it was. With the video game community coming together and shedding light on these type of stories seems to be putting a dent in what the woke are trying to do. In my opinion, let's stick together and continuing supporting each other and not supporting the woke with our wallets.

