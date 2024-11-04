X user @MasteroftheTDS recently revealed on his Gothic Therapy YouTube channel that Sweet Baby Inc., the infamous DEI consulting agency that kicked off Gamergate 2, has landed a partnership with the Powell Group. The Powell Group's website states that its mission is to "empower developers and publishers with video game consulting services for business strategy, insights, and partnerships for success."

While most people likely have never heard of the Powell Group, this is a major move for Sweet Baby Inc. As pointed out by That Park Place, "this partnership with The Powell Group does appear to provide Sweet Baby Inc. with even more access to video game developers and investors to push their woke agenda. The Powell Group publishes a yearly investor list with the most recent one including over 800 investors and 500 publishers."

The Powell Group also appears to outsource its "accessibility consulting" to an agency known as Play Ability. From its site, it states, "The Powell Group partners with PlayAbility Consultancy, an agency composed of a diverse range of people with disabilities, to tackle accessibility in games." For anyone who is still unaware, "accessibility" is the latest term that the DEI grifters have appropriated in their woke crusade to push away mainstream audiences from the video game market.

Play Ability has a team of "disabled" individuals, whose disabilities range from deafness and color blindness, to autism and other unlisted disabilities. The team predictably has their pronouns listed as well. While it is honorable for developers and technologists to attempt to innovate new ways to make games playable for disabled individuals, we have seen accessibility consultants use this agenda as a way to shoehorn in sensitivity readers, censor "problematic" terminology, and add trigger warnings to video games.

One such example is Laura Kate Dale, the transgender "accessibility consultant" who helped destroy not only Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the latter of which chose to remove spiders from the game as to not trigger anyone's arachnophobia. Life is Strange: Double Exposure went one step further, adding a whole list of "trigger warnings" to the game, with things such as blood, sex, drugs and transphobia having a warning that will pop up on screen.

In a predictable move, the Powell Group has seemingly deleted their webpage linking them to Sweet Baby Inc. This was discovered by YouTuber Vara Dark, who posted on X, "The Powell Group has REMOVED their Sweet Baby Inc Partnership announcement page.👀"

@MasteroftheTDS then revealed that they went the extra distance to delete their announcement from LinkedIn. "The Powell Group has not only deleted their page announcing their collaboration with Sweet Baby Inc. but they have deleted all their posts about it on LinkedIn as well!"

This is the same tactic we saw Sweet Baby Inc take after CEO Kim Belair spoke at the XOXO Festival in Portland back in October. The Sweet Baby Inc website went through a renovation that saw their clients and project lists scrubbed, as well as altering their stated purpose in the games industry. While these companies try and hide the truth about their DEI driven agendas, we will continue to shine a light on their evil intentions.

