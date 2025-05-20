Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 20, 2025

Also notice that this particular cult culture is NOT being pushed anywhere else except in the West.

Why?

Wisdom.

NeverForget1776
May 21, 2025

There is no formal agreed upon definition of a cult but there are traits that are commonly agreed upon as being part of a cult and those are:

1) Charismatic or Authoritarian Leadership

2) Totalistic Ideology or Belief System

3) Social Isolation or Separation - This is where the idea that a religion is a cult falls apart entirely as most major religions do not require isolation of separation.

4) Psychological Manipulation or Coercion

5) Exploitation of Members

6) High Control or Demand for Loyalty

7) Us vs. Them Mentality

Can you find a cult based on a religion that meets these? Absolutely but not all religions meet all of these. I am offended that this substack site would allow someone to imply that a religion is a cult.

