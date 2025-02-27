The Pokémon Company announced a brand new game titled Pokémon Champions that promises to put the focus on classic Pokémon battles from the core games.

In its most recent Pokémon Presents presentation, The Pokémon Company’s Chief Operating Officer Takato Utsunomiya shared the announcement trailer for the game.

Following the trailer, he shared details on the game noting, “This title will be focused on the Pokémon battles you know and love from core Pokémon games. Pokémon Champions will continue the tradition of pitting your skills against those of other trainers from around the world, but this time we’re aiming for these core-style battles to be enjoyed by more players than ever before.”

To that point he shared that not only is the game being developed for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, but for mobile devices as well.

Furthermore he noted, “You’ll be able to choose how you want to play based on where you are.”

He also shared that Game Freak is conducting the planning for the project and The Pokémon Works is developing it.

The game will also allow players to connect with Pokémon Home so “you won’t be limited to using Pokémon you can partner up with in Pokémon Champions. You’ll be able to team up with Pokémon who joined you on your adventures in previous Pokémon games.”

He concluded, “We hope you’re looking forward to battling Pokémon trainers from all corners of the world.”

No launch date for the title was announced.

Do you plan on checking out Pokémon Champions?

