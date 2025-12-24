Fandom Pulse

AJ
Dec 24Edited

I stopped watching G&G a couple years ago, when I realized most of their content had become recycled commentary on someone else's writing or video. To be fair, it had mostly been that the whole time; Jeremy and his wife had their own content to promote and the conservative clickbait that generated from the "reread someone's article and snarkily comment on it" videos served as a relatively easy way to advertise their own material. By the time I quit watching, most all of their content had become CONTENT, rehashed from somewhere else and containing no new insight worth engaging.

But they were never conservative or traditional. If we're being honest, they never hid their middle-of-the-road attitude toward homosexuality. Jeremy and his wife were never interested in morality arguments; they're Gen Xers who were shocked by the overreach from the liberal left that folks like them had supported from the 90s through the 2010s. Shock doesn't last forever, though, so it's no surprise at all that people like them, who care more about vague concepts of freedom than pursuing and establishing what is good and right, will eventually return to tolerating a wide Overton Window. That's the path of least intellectual resistance; it conveniently stops you from having to answer the questions you ask. It allows you to adopt platitudes like "the journey matters more than the destination, bro", and relieves you of the responsibility of making hard decisions.

In the Bible, Jesus uses the parable of seeds falling on different types of ground, to describe the four different types of people who receive faith; the same analogy works for any kind of truth. People like G&G are the rocky ground, where the seed takes quickly but the soil is too shallow so nothing grows for long. In their case the rocks represent perceived persecution from "unfairness", the difficulty that comes from having to actually understand specific intellectual ethical arguments, and the emotional discomfort of telling people unhappy truths; these things kill off the initial impetus toward moral principle.

The Jeremys of the world grew the anti-woke movement but they will never power it; they will always be unreliable allies, predictable only in the fact that they will eventually stop caring about the thing that first tempted them to look at something greater than going along to get along. More the fools are we if we continue to ignore that reality.

Drewie
Dec 24

Yes

