sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 21, 2025

Massive props on the use of the word logos. Many enlightenment thinkers probably avoided it as St. John the Evangelist said and I paraphrase "in the beginning there was Logos, and Logos was God". I don't know if the writers were trying to sound edgy and cool or were intentional with the story they wanted to tell which in my opinion is anti-logos in character.

Probably not the thesis of the essay, but my favorite sentence.

"even as the narrative replaces grace with will, Creator with creature, Logos with libido."

ReaderX
Jun 22, 2025

I don't think 40k is a good point of comparison. It is not a world created in divine order and truth with chaos being a fall from grace into, well, chaos. Rather it is a place of divine chaos with the emperor creating a artificial bubble of order (setting aside the "no good guys in 40k" argument for a moment). The objektive truth of the world is that chaos has always been there since the beginning, underlying all creation and being natural order of things. Thus the one defying the natural and divine order, and in that sence falling from grace, is the emperor. Doesnt mean that worshipping chaos is admirable or good. But rather that admirable and good are just not the fundamental underpinnings of the world, but against its natural state, the world being reverse mirror of our own. At least that is my understanding.

1 reply
