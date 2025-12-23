Fandom Pulse

DemsAreTrash
Dec 24

The solution is to start your own studios and create your own opportunities. It's time to destroy the Hollywood propaganda machine completely. They're already self-destructing, so it's a perfect moment to put the final nail in the pedo coffin.

M.D. Wiselka
Dec 24

Doctor Who is a great case in point. RTD was put in charge and the first thing he did was give all the writing jobs to people who checked his ideological boxes, without the least interest in whether they could write or not. Provided they spread his MESSAGE, he was satisfied. The audience wasn't. And he didn't care in the least. He believed (wrongly) his people would take the place of the fans he unapologetically hated. He will never admit he was wrong, because in his mind, he isn't. It's the fault of the patients if they refuse to take their "medicine."

