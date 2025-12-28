Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Dec 28

Detroit Becoming Human is a prime example of this.

Reply
Share
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
Dec 28

My mom got me an indie game for my Switch called Tunic for Christmas. I did go at one point to an online guide because I was stuck, but I've been enjoying navigating and figuring the world out for myself. It's my game of the year and it has no cinematic cutscenes where the characters talk like crazy and there are no hints other than an instruction manual you collect in the world.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture