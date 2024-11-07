Donald Trump’s election broke the entertainment professional class because they secluded themselves into an echo chamber where they had no idea what normal America thought about their extreme pushes into identity politics. Perhaps none are more isolated and out of their minds than those in mainstream science fiction publishing. Fandom Pulse has found some of the best meltdowns and curated them for your enjoyment.

First comes from Chuck Wendig, the infamous “herkily jerkily” author of Star Wars: Aftermath, whose rhetoric against Trump during the last cycle was so over-the-top, he claims Disney fired him from working on the property.

He posted a full blog on the topic, reposting dozens of angry people’s shock to BlueSky, but his own words were certainly ridiculous enough, “Let people have their hopelessness today. Let them have their doom. Do not scold. Give them no stirring platitudes nor poetry of resistance. Just let people sit and ruminate however they must on the hard mad road ahead.”

Before this he posted, “Awake. Foolishly awake. Sad and horrified. We have been on the edge of something awful and turns out a whole

lot of people in this country not only want to jump, but want to push the rest of us first. What the fuck. Fuck.”

John Scalzi, the last best hope of Tor Books and one of the worst virtue signallers out there made a mockery of the writing profession by posting how he could not find the will to write during the last Trump Administration. He posted, “Folks, I'm personally in "godfuckingdamnit" mode right now so I'm certainly not going to tell people to keep their chins up or to keep fighting or whatever. Later that's going to be a thing. But today and for a bit after I'm going to feel all my bad feelings.”

He apparently forgot about his inability to write as well, as he was called on it on X by sci-fi fans and authors who remembered, to which he passive-aggressively responded on BlueSky, “Some jerks on the bad site suggesting the election is going to stall me into a four year writers block and I'm like motherfuckers I published eight books the last time this fascist shitweasel was in office and wrote for a TV series so you best believe I've got fucking PLANS for this round, son”

Serial Hugo Award winner and race grifter N.K. Jemisin was a little harder to track down for her response, having gone protected on X to hide from all the normal people who buy science fiction books. However, Fandom Pulse found someone who got past that wall to report on her tweets.

She said, “I am entirely too angry to be on social media right now. Toodles, y’all.” Brilliant writing deserving of another Hugo Award by itself, surely.

Mary Robinette Kowal, former president of SFWA, feminist icon of the grifting elite used a promotional post for some space camp thing she’s involved with to say she wants to leave the planet over the election.

Alleged sci-fi writer Patrick S. Tomlinson, who also has been accused of grinding up black children into pepperoni in his basement in Milwaukee, posted so much it’s hard to curate the best of them. He’s very upset to say the least, given this post, “I'm taking a day to center, maybe the whole week. Get your feelings out, cry, scream, punch something, binge a comfort show, whatever you gotta do. Because after that, we need to start organizing for the midterms. The '26 Senate map is much more favorable to Dems.”

And he literally thinks Trump supporters are going to kill him, “A distraught friend yesterday boiled it down perfectly: "If we won, we'd be celebrating how many of them would get healthcare, education, or student loans canceled. But they won, and they're celebrating how many of us they get to kill." Tells the whole story, doesn't it?”

His comments are turned off to avoid people making fun of his meltdown.

Bryan Young from Battletech, a man who tried to turn a beloved character trans in his headcanon, replied to a post which rightly said you can’t dismiss over 70 million people as a litany of woke buzzword names, then saying “can and will,” showing how tone-deaf he is to much of his own military science fiction audience.

There are so many more, as so much of the science fiction publishing industry has lost its mind like never before, but these are some of the funniest we could find.

