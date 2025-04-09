The Molasses Flood, the developer behind Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood, does not exist any more as an entity as it has merged with CD Projekt Red.

Back in 2021, The Molasses Flood was purchased by CD Projekt with CD Projekt announcing that it would allow the developer to “keep their current identity and will not be merged with existing teams.”

Furthermore, it stated, “The studio will be working on its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD PROJEKT’s IPs.”

That new game was codenamed Project Sirius and is a multiplayer game set in The Witcher universe.

READ: NintendoSwitch2 Subreddit Mod Warns Users To Not Encourage Violent Actions And Assassination In Response To Tariffs

In May 2023, Game Developer reported that the company was hit by layoffs with more than 24 employees getting let go. The layoffs come shortly after Project Sirius underwent an internal reboot. CD Projekt announced days before the layoffs that the company was “defining a new framework of the Project.”

Now, on The Molasses Flood website, a note states, “We want to let you know that on April 1, 2025, The Molasses Flood LLC merged with CD Projekt Red Inc., a company being a part of the CD Projekt Group. As a result of the merger TMF, in its former legal state (of a separate legal entity) ceased its operations, while CDPR Inc. assumed the rights and obligations of TMF.”

The noted added, “The merger will not affect the availability or distribution of The Flame in The Flood and Drake Hollow video games, which will continue to be published by CD PROJEKT Group.”

READ: Neil Druckmann's 'The Last Of Part II' Performs Worse Than 'God of War: Ragnarok' On Steam

CD Projekt Red CEO Michal Nowakowski explained the reason why The Molasses Flood was being absorbed into CD Projekt Red was “to ensure even better alignment in the scope and direction of the project.”

He added, “Although this naturally entails some changes in the project leadership - the project itself is proceeding.”

One of the individuals leaving the company following the merger is Damian Isla, a veteran of the Halo and BioShock franchises who founded The Molasses Flood and was serving as the Design Director on Project Sirius. He shared on LinkedIn, “Last Monday -- the last day of TMF's legal existence! -- was also my last day at the studio.”

While Isla shared he was departing the company, he described the merger as a good thing, “This is a GOOD AND HEALTHY thing for the studio, and it was long-expected. It breaks down some organizational barriers, and better integrates the TMF team with the rest of the amazing CDPR org. Overall, it shows a very bright future for Project Sirius (aka "the multiplayer Witcher game," of which I was the Design Director for three years). It's going to be an amazing game, one for the books, and I cannot wait until the rest of the world learns about what we've been working on.”

What do you make of The Molasses Flood being absorbed into CD Projekt Red and Project Sirius undergoing changes in project leadership?

NEXT: Sweet Baby Inc. Infected 'South of Midnight' Fails To Hit 1500 Concurrent Players On Release Day