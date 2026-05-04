The Mimi Yanagi story has a new layer, and it changes the entire picture the anime community was sold.

Jordan Williams, the UK VTuber who posted under the name Mimi Yanagi and was arrested April 20 for possessing prohibited images of children, has been exposed as a trans-identified male. Reduxx published the full investigation on May 4, drawing on research from KiwiFarms users who traced Williams’ online history across multiple accounts and handles.

Fandom Pulse covered the original arrest last week. At that point, Williams had been widely defended across anime and VTuber communities as a female artist persecuted by the UK government for drawing her own characters. That framing is now collapsed.