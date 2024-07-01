Fandom Pulse

Chesterton's Fence
Jul 1, 2024

There's a write up on IGN which is a masterpiece in unintentional comedy. "Ncuti Gatwa's First Season as the Doctor Finally Made the Show Good Again!" Indeed.

riskywoods
Jul 1, 2024

It's beyond obvious that ideology is king and that profit is not their primary motivation.

But do they have to be so smug and arrogant when they rub their agenda in our faces?

Makes the schadenfreude even sweeter watching as they fall.

