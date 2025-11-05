Fandom Pulse

Nov 5

Hear, hear!

V900's avatar
V900
Nov 5

I miss the Star Trek that looked at philosophical issues deeper than: “Is diversity good or plus good?”

The hacks that took over the property never understood WHAT exactly Trek was beyond some mitwit belief that “Trek=phasers and Klingons”.

