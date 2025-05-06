Joe Pantoliano, who played Cypher in The Matrix, revealed he’s contemplating leaving the United States for Portugal over President Donald Trump.

In a video posted posted to Instagram, Pantoliano, who also played Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos, revealed he recently took a trip to Portugal and is contemplating getting a visa so he can live there most of the time.

He said, “Nancy and I were in Portugal for a couple of weeks. The first part of it with our friends Tony and Lisa and then we continued on our journey. And we had a wonderful time. We actually looked into getting visas so that we could live there part of the time or most of the time. It’s a great place to retire.”

As for why he wants to retire there, he said, “It suits me. I love to walk. I take amazing walks there.”

Next, he shared his experience with the blackout that hit both Portugal and Spain and recommended his followers prepare for a worldwide blackout. He said, “Maybe it’s a dress rehearsal for what’s going to happen here. My suggestion is to stop bulking up and go online and figure out how you can get a first aid kit and batteries and flashlights, books, games, card games because we won’t have any way to communicate with each other. That might be nice, actually.”

From there, he commented, “Why is all this happening? I’m very confused. I’m confused. And I wish could understand why this is happening.”

Later in the video after detailing an incident with a number of kids were not letting him out of his street parking spot in New York City, he noted, “The world has changed so much. And I think that we’re all, I mean I know am. I’m angry and confused and hypersensitive. And I need to figure it out. Figure out what I want to do because being in Europe and Portugal a lot of people are asking me about America and what’s happening, you know, King Kahn’s embrace of authoritarianism, and separation of the three branches of government, and breaking the law. And all these billionaires holding on to their pursues. It’s kind of like the French Revolution. I mean how much money do you need.”

He continued, “A lot of my friends are getting laid off. I know that there’s no work right now in show business. And a lot of the work is being outsourced because Apple, and Amazon, and Netflix, and all of these corporations are outsourcing the work so a lot of my friends in the industry, craftsman, electricians, carpenters, there’s no work because all that work is happening in Europe where they can save thirty or forty cents on the dollar. And our government is encouraging the dismantling of unions. It’s a scary time.”

After recommending people save at least three months pay, he said, “I fear for a dictatorship to work that you have to eradicate the middle class. So that you’ve got the 1200 billionaires that are running this show and then they wipe out the middle class, that us, I mean I make a little bit more than the middle class. I’m certainly not in the 0.1%. You’re not looking at a billionaire here.”

What do you make of Pantoliano’s comments?

