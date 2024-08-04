Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 4, 2024

DEI infections are terminal ones.

Burn it down, scatter the ashes, and plant new seeds in its wake.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 4, 2024

Come the Inheritors!

https://cirsova.wordpress.com/

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture