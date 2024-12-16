The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim bombed at the box office only bringing in $4.6 million at the domestic box office.

According to The-Numbers, the film as noted above only grossed $4.6 million in its opening domestic weekend. It has brought in another $5.7 million internationally for a global gross of $10.3 million.

Of note, $2 million of that international box office is from the weekend prior. So it only did $3.7 million this past weekend.

READ: 'The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim' Deemed A "Boring Slog" And Reduces Helm Hammerhand To A Guest Star

A month before the film hit theaters, Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory predicted the film would gross between $15 million and $24 million in its opening weekend. He specifically predicted the film will only gross $17.5 million.

As for its total domestic box office haul, Robbins believed it would bring in between $44 million and $84.5 million. He specifically noted it would do just $49.5 million.

However, he significantly downgraded those predictions by dropping the film’s opening weekend predictions by 43%. He predicted it would gross between $8 million and $13 million and specifically homed in on $10 million.

For the film’s total domestic run, he downgraded it by 47%. He predicted it will only bring in between $23.5 million and $37 million. And he specifically predicted it will do just $26 million.

Just ahead of the film’s release he lowered those predictions even more. Robbins’ opening weekend was lowered to between $4 million and $8 million. He specifically predicted $5.2 million.

Given this poor opening weekend performance, box office analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film will lose money.

In a recent video upload, he stated, “Also, a film I think that will end up losing money is Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim. 2,600 screens about $1,700 per screen, only $4.6 million in its domestic opening. Hasn’t been really doing much international either.”

He then added, “They still spent $30 million on that project. And $30 million though a smaller budget than most is still one you have to make quite a bit back to break even and these are not the kinds of numbers that you need to make in order to hit those marks.”

What do you make of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim bombing at the box office and it likely losing money?

NEXT: Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Is Beyond Woke With Hollywood Death Cult And LGBTQ Messaging Reaching New Lows