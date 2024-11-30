Philippa Boyens, the co-writer on Peter Jackson’s beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the producer on the upcoming The War of the Rohirrim animated film revealed another massive the change the film is making compared to Tolkien’s original story.

Speaking with Animation Magazine, Boyens claims one of the main themes of the film is asking the question, “At what point will reason overcome the insanity?”

It’s a question she should have been asking herself given Hollywood continues down a path of insanity by ignoring faithful adaptations and choosing to inject loved stories with immoral messaging whether that be feminism, identity politics, or gender ideology.

To prove the point, Boyens went on, “Our antagonist, Wulf, literally turns on his main general and says, ‘You think I want to be here?’ He literally can’t let go of this. He can’t let go of the siege or the will to conquer these people and destroy them, even though it would be the wiser course and he’s already won.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Tolkien’s story, which is found in Appendix A of The Return of the King, Wulf does not turn on his main general after he leads an army of Dunlendings and enemies of Gondor against Rohan. And he certainly has not won the war yet.

In fact, after defeating Helm Hammerhand and the forces of Rohan in a battle at the Crossings of Isen, he splits his army with half pursuing Hammerhand to the Hornburg and the other half heads to Edoras. Wulf leads the forces to Edoras and takes the city.

Tolkien wrote, “Wulf took Edoras and sat in Meduseld and called himself king. There Haleth Helm’s son fell, last of all, defending the doors.”

As for the forces at the Hornburg, a siege is conducted, but a Long Winter sets in and Rohan is covered in snow for five months that causes both Helm’s defenders as well as the invading army to suffer losses from the cold and lack of provisions.

Furthermore, Wulf is defeated in Edoras after the winter broke when Fréaláf, the nephew of Helm, “came down out of Dunharrow to which many had fled; and with a small company of desperate men he surprised Wulf in Meduseld and slew him, and regained Edoras.”

This is the latest in a growing list that indicate this film is using the name of The Lord of the Rings as a skinsuit rather than being even tangentially related to Tolkien’s work.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in June, Boyens explained why they chose to make an unnamed character in Appendix A the main protagonist of the film, “In the appendices where the story is drawn from, we get these quite interestingly drawn male characters, and then we get this young female character who is never named — and that was really interesting to me.”

“We know Helm has a daughter, and we know that she was central to the conflict that happened. But myself, and especially screenwriter Phoebe Gittins, were drawn to her,” she said. “We could feel the weight of being that unnamed daughter, which immediately piqued our interest: Who was she? How did she live?”

There’s also a report from Drew Taylor at TheWrap that claims that Héra, the female protagonist of the film, is able to “ride horses and … communes with the Great Eagles.”

Furthermore, she calls “on the power of a seemingly long-lost tribe of female warriors” to drive out the Dunlendings from Rohan.

A recent clip of the film also sees Wulf acting in the manner that Boyens describes. It also shows Héra absurdly challenging Wulf to single combat.

To make matters worse after Wulf rightfully mocks and derides her challenge, he eventually accepts the challenge despite advice to the contrary from an advisor or general. It begs the question, “At what point will reason overcome the insanity?”

What do you make of Boyens further confirming this movie will be wearing the skinsuit of The Lord of the Rings? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction and like to see female characters written well instead of the way Hollywood does, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six book series.

NEXT: 'The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim' Tracking For Abysmal $17.5 Million Opening Weekend