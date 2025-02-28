Amazon MGM Studios announced it is adding actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan to the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

In a press release, Prime Video announced, “Prime Video confirmed that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for the series’ upcoming third season, which is currently in pre-production and will begin filming this spring at the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.”

The company went on to reveal that Marsan “will appear in a recurring role” while Bower “will be a series regular.”

READ: Kathleen Kennedy Provides Update On Star Wars Projects In The Works, Does Not Mention Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey Film

The company did not provide details on what characters the duo might play. However, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva claimed that Bower’s character is “described as a handsome high-born knight (code name Arlen) in casting information that has been circulating around.”

Marsan’s character is allegedly code named Dromm and he reportedly has a brother. Andreeva speculates he could be playing a dwarf given the role required a Scottish accent.

Bower is known for his role as Henry Creel or Vecna in Stranger Things. He also played Caius in The Twilight Saga films as well as King Arthur in 2011’s Camelot series. He also played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and reprised the role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

As for Marsan, he’s known for playing Terry Donovan in the Ray Donovan TV series that ran from 2013 to 2020. He’s also been in a number of films including Beowulf & Grendel, V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Sherlock Holmes, Snow White and the Huntsman, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

READ: Paramount Global CEOs Announce They Are Cutting Numerous DEI Policies In Response To President Trump

As for what to expect from a third season showrunner Patrick McKay shared back in November that “there is a lot happening in Númenor” in Season 3.

What do you make of these casting editions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?

NEXT: Sylvester Stallone, David Ayer, And Jason Statham's 'A Working Man' Expected To Rake In Profits