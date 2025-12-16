Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios recently shared that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped production on season three, but there is speculation the series might not arrive on the service until 2027.

On Instagram, Prime Video shared last week that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped production on December 10th.

@primevideo Prime Video on Instagram: "That is a picture wrap on Season 3."

Following this …