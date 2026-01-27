Every age is summoned by its own catastrophes. Meanwhile, the world does not wait politely for artists to finish their work. Audiences are in constant hype, screaming and shouting for new products and creators must answer the call. They cannot hide behind the slow machinery of their craft as history breaks into their workshop like a storm.

So it is with the makers of our great electronic sagas, the AAA games whose gestation stretches across five, six, seven years, as long as a war, as long as a revolution. Their labor is slow, but the world is fast. And because the world is fast, the world will always overtake them.

AAA games are vast, expensive, and slow to build. This means a title conceived in 2021 might be judged in 2027.

A game begun in one era is born into another. It begins in peace and ends in upheaval. It begins in complacency and ends in fire. This is not an accident; it is the law of history. The long rhythms of creation collide with the short rhythms of crisis. And from this collision, meaning is forced into being.

The Command of Events

In Minnesota today, thousands march against the operations of ICE. This crowd has become a chorus, but a chorus implies a conductor whose invisible authority leads these marches. These are not spontaneous eruptions of civic passion but carefully arranged performances that are designed to steer public sentiment, to test the limits of federal power, and will provoke a crisis that will justify new forms of governance.

These protests, like all protests, are specifically designed to shape the grammar of history. They reorder the “You,” the “We,” the “They,” the “I.” They force new pronouns into existence and they demand new forms of address.

And while these events unfold in the streets, somewhere in a variety of video game studios, artists are quietly animating characters, tuning a combat system, writing lines of dialogue. As they work, they will not merely interpret current events, they will actively revise their work to harmonize with the current year narrative. All despite the fact that said narrative will likely change its tune when the video game is released.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the Post‑Floyd Grammar

Assassin’s Creed Shadows began its life before the death of George Floyd, before the world was forced into this new grammar of race and historical memory. But by the time the game emerged, the world had changed again.

The choice of Yasuke as some kind of glorified Samurai was not a design decision born of creative ingenuity. It was a direct response to the command that erupted from the streets in 2020: “See us. Name us. Do not erase us from the story of the world.”

Ubisoft made its intentions clear, but intentions are irrelevant. Intention is a weak force compared to the imperatives of history. The protests spoke; the world answered; and the game, conceived in one era, was born into another. Thus Shadows was doomed to become a post‑Floyd artifact. The game was rightfully greeted with derision; its political and moral messaging was so thin and so embarrassingly trite, that it deserved to be swept aside by history’s broom.

Borderlands 3 and the Plandemic’s Retrospective Fire

The same historical law overtook Borderlands 3. Its weapons and jokes were forged in an age before the lockdowns, innocent of what was to come. Yet when the lockdowns happened, the game’s humor was slightly transfigured. A world that had nothing to do with ours was suddenly compelled to speak about our calamities.

A shotgun whose red text solemnly declared, ‘Vaccinations save lives. Sorry, no joke here! Just facts.’—was a ham-fisted commentary on vaccination culture. Nothing in the game required this shift. But because the "new normal" was being forced upon us, the developers felt compelled to include it.

The New Speech of Our Age

The pre-planned protests in Minnesota alongside the people dying to save criminal Somalis from ICE are the forces that are seeking to shape the grammar of our civilization. And because video games are now one of the primary languages in which our culture speaks, they too will include commentary on today's events. The goal is to draft the next generation into the service of Woke history.

The current principalities, powers, and dark forces within this world want to choose our crises for us. They take our creations (books, movies, video games) and reutilize them as vessels to express their own commands unto us. This is how Soft Power works. The long labor of AAA development guarantees that every game will become commentary, whether by intention or by the inexorable pressure of forced events such as these Anti-ICE protests.

A game begun today will be born into a world whose commentary will have been outlived by God's version of events. And like Assassin's Creed Shadows, like Borderlands 3, God's version of events will show our idols to be hollow and destructive.

Be ready for more woke messaging on today's events in the next few years. Laugh in the face of these fools as they seek to steer history off God's intended course.

