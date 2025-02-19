John Oliver, the voice of Zazu in The Walt Disney Company’s 2019 version of The Lion King and the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver called for a resurgence of the “annoying” resistance against President Donald Trump that took place during his first term in office.

In his most recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver said, “As much as we roll our eyes at some of the resistance in Trump’s first term, some of which was very annoying, some of which I am annoyed by too, please tell your Aunt to stop saying it. Some of that that energy did make a real difference.”

He continued, “Remember those early protests at the airports over Trump’s proposed travel ban? A former prosecutor recently wrote about how seeing those protests helped others like him who were fighting within the DOJ to rescind or limit the order saying, ‘Public outrage gave us courage and knowledge that we were, in fact, working in the public interest’ and ‘advocacy on the outside made advocacy on the inside possible.’”

Next, he stated, ‘Now is absolutely not the time to be looking away and saying, ‘This is what you f***ers voted for,’ and turning your backs, especially when there are many good people doing important work out there who you can both join and support.”

“What’s ahead of us is going to be exhausting,” he continued. “And to get through this we’re going to have to find a balance between acknowledging the hell of what is going on and finding the joy that can sustain us.”

Elsewhere in his opening monologue, the most hilarious part was Oliver unwittingly confirming comments from Steve Bannon that he played.

In a clip, Bannon states, “So what we got to do is just hit, hit, hit and keep-. It’s just momentum, momentum, momentum. The opposition party is the media. And the media can — only because they’re dumb and they’re lazy — they can only focus on one thing at a time.”

He added, “All we have to do is flood the zone. Every day we hit them with three things, they’ll bite on one and we’ll get all of our stuff done: bang, bang, bang. These guys will never be able to recover. But we’ve got to start with muzzle velocity. Sot it’s got to start. It’s got to hammer.”

Oliver reacted to the clip by briefly attempting to crack a joke about the term “muzzle velocity” being a straight-to-streaming film starring Steven Seagal. He then admitted, “That is a pretty accurate description of what we’re all witnessing right now. Though as a member of the media I take issue with the claim that we can only focus on one thing at a time. It’s my ability to multitask that allows me to focus not just on how Bannon sounds like he’s trying to Monday morning quarterback the football team of a high school he’s not allowed within 500 feet of, but also, I know, somehow always looks like he was just recently pulled out of a wet hole.”

Next, Oliver stated, “But it is true that if you focus on everything, you’ll focus on nothing. So tonight we thought we’d try and pull back and focus on one major theme of the last month. And that is the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the federal government from within.”

So while, Oliver attempts to mock and belittle Bannon, he literally does exactly what Bannon says he will do. “Because they’re dumb and they’re lazy, they can only focus on one thing at a time.”

What do you make of Oliver’s call for a resurgence of the “annoying” resistance to President Trump during his second term?

