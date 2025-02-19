Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
Feb 19, 2025

Oliver is the poster child for annoying. Who what he thinks?

Reply
Share
Steve T's avatar
Steve T
Feb 20, 2025

It’s really fascinating to me when I read about “resistance”. To what? Please- keep sending social security checks to the dead people? Keep violent illegals in our communities? Finance foreign newspapers and governments? Why resist that? And what a novel idea that no administration has done before- let’s look at where the financing goes. Kinda like balancing a checkbook. You’d think there were firing squads roaming the countryside

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture