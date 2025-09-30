Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 30

I don't mind profanity, at all.

What I do mind is blasphemy utilizing "Jesus" or "Christ" as an expletive.

When it comes to "books written from a Christian standpoint," are we considering this? I'd love to read good Christian fiction, but I've noted at least one still uses "Christ" as an expletive.

It doesn't offend me: it makes me sad. And I don't want my entertainment to sadden me.

Having a "Blasphemy" rating might be a thing! Ha.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture