Halley Gross, the co-writer for HBO’s The Last of Us series, recently claimed that the character of Abby “will broaden our idea of what women can do in TV.”

Speaking with Variety at the Season 2 premiere for the show, Gross was asked, “What is it like to actually fully bring her in to the fold now that she’s been part of the lore of this for awhile?”

Gross answered by praising actress Kaitlyn Dever, who plays the character, “It’s really exciting. We’re all sort of curious to see how people will react to Abby, but Kaitlyn Dever is a profoundly magnetic actress and she brings so much to Abby.”

Next, she discussed the character of Abby, “I’m really excited. I think she’s a complex depiction of — I don’t know — I want to say female rage, but it’s also just female passion. She’s this dimensional female character that I think is going to broaden our idea of what women can do in TV.”

READ: 'Unhumans' Authors Explain Why Disney Does Not Care If Films Like 'Snow White' Lose Massive Amounts Of Money

In The Last of Us Part II, Abby is rescued by Joel and Tommy from an Infected horde and then returns with her and her Washington Liberation Front (WLF) allies to an outpost controlled by the WLF.

After Joel and Tommy introduce themselves, Abby shoots Joel in the knee and then Nora, another female WLF member, pistol whips Tommy and knocks him unconscious.

She then pulls out a golf club and savagely beats Joel to death.

Gross’ comments reinforce that no one should be watching this show especially after The Last of Us director Peter Hoar admitted that the purpose of the show was to push gay propaganda on viewers.

Speaking with Inverse back in 2023, Hoar said, “Sometimes you have to sort of trick the rest of the world into watching these things before they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it was two guys. I just realized.’ I think then they might understand that it’s all real. It’s just the same love.”

This is not love. It is the sins of lust and sodomy. Pope John Paul II and the The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognitions to Unions Between Homosexual Persons. In the document, Pope John Paul II wrote, “here are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family. Marriage is holy, while homosexual acts go against the natural moral law. Homosexual acts ‘close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.'”

The letter also declares, “The common good requires that laws recognize, promote and protect marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society. Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society, but would also obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity.”

What do you make of Gross’ comments?

NEXT: 'Smallville' Showrunner Claims Animated Series "Is Off The Table" Because Warner Bros. Is Rebooting Superman