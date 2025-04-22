Actress Bella Ramsey, who claimed her “gender has always been very fluid” is now claiming that referring to herself as “non-binary” is “a good thing” because it helps people feel represented.

Back in 2023, Ramsey told The New York Times, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

The Times’ Douglas Greenwood also reported, “Now, if she sees “nonbinary” as an option on a form, she will tick it.” Ramsey explained, “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Of note, Ramsey had already revealed back in 2018 she suffered from mental problems and specifically from anorexia nervosa.

Earlier this month, she also admitted she was diagnosed with autism telling Vogue, “I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming season one of The Last of Us.”

Nevertheless, in an interview with The Guardian, Ramsey told the outlet that describing herself as “non-binary” is “a good thing.”

She said, “Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing. And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation.”

“So it’s been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret,” she continued. “But now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus any more.’ I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically.”

Ramsey is clearly suffering from a lot of problems and it appears that she is not getting the emotional and spiritual help she needs and deserves. Rather it appears she is clearly being taken advantage of by a number of different parties to spread a false ideology.

Nevertheless, her identifying as “non-binary” is not a good thing. As Bishop Michael Burbidge explains in his A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “To affirm someone in an identity at odds with biological sex or to affirm a person's desired ‘transition’ is to mislead that person. It involves speaking and interacting with that person in an untruthful manner.”

He adds, “The faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language.”

What do you make of Ramsey’s comments?

