Mofac Studios and Angel Studios revealed that their latest release, The King of Kings, nearly doubled its opening weekend grosses.

Angel Studios revealed in a press release that The King of Kings grossed an estimated $17.2 million in its second weekend down just 11% from its opening weekend of $19.3 million.

The film has grossed $45.3 million in domestic theaters alone and added another half a million internationally for a global gross of $45.8 million.

Angel Studios’ Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development Brandon Purdie lauded the film’s success, “The King of Kings is an epic, emotional journey made for the big screen. Theaters are responding by making room, and audiences are flocking in droves, speaking loud and clear: they’re here for stories that amplify light.”

The film also surpassed expectations again. Analyst Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory predicted the film would have a 29% decline and only gross $13.8 million. Robbins had previously predicted the film would only do $17.1 million in its opening weekend.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews noted the film is likely already profitable. He shared, “The King of Kings. We don’t know the exact budget on the film, but likely still very profitable for them.”

The King of Kings is inspired by Charles Dickens, and sees “a father telling his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.”

