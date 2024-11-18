Captain America has failed to inspire comic readers for decades, with the last exciting storyline coming from Ed Brubaker back in the Civil War Era for Marvel Comics, unveiling the exciting Winter Soldier character. Many fans believe it’s because of a lack of patriotism in Marvel writers, but independent artist Pak Kwan unveiled a sketch cover of Captain America with Donald Trump’s iconic “Fight!” pose, which shows how the character can be revitalized.

Marvel Comics used to be called the “house of ideas,” but in recent years, it’s been the “house of out of ideas,” as the industry has cycled through the same tired identity-politics-ridden writers to try to push replacement characters, heavy-handed political lectures, and stagnated characters that make the comic books unfun to read.

Captain America has historically been a character that exemplifies these struggles, as the character is an inherently right-wing concept of high patriotism and love for America and freedom, something left-wing writers cannot understand by nature.

Infamously, Captain America was destroyed as a character by Nick Spencer, who turned Steve Rogers into an agent of Hydra in a 2017 event series meant to criticize America for electing Donald Trump as president. The backlash made many fans tune out of comics as Marvel Comics increasingly became an extreme left-wing propaganda outlet instead of keeping the characters they love.

Mark Waid eventually took the character over, having Captain America fight “Nazis” at what appeared to be MAGA rallies in his return to the character, further engraining the character in pointless politics.

Then, Marvel Comics seemed to want to replace Steve Rogers with The Falcon as they’ve done in the MCU, having countless failed interactions of Sam Wilson as Captain America as they want to replace their characters with diverse counterparts.

The most recent run is penned by J. Michael Stracyznski, a man with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) who’s pushed extremist politics in everything he’s done in recent years. His run starts with Steve Rogers making commentary against landlords, buying a nearly condemned apartment building to stop it from kicking out minority tenants. Straczynski’s story also had a bizarre modern Nazi rally reminiscent of Trump campaign stops.

All of these storylines have failed to inspire what Captain America should be about, which is why sales have been lackluster throughout these years, even with movies being made about the character.

Artist Pak Kwan delivered an incredible sketch this weekend which went viral on X, showing exactly what Captain America could be. The sketch features Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, being defended by Captain America, Nick Fury, Sam Wilson, Captain Marvel on a Captain America sketch cover. Comic fans loved the concept, criticizing Marvel Comics, saying they would never publish such a cover.

Nerdrotic commented on the piece, saying, “This would be the best selling Marvel Comic in the last 25 years.”

Marvel Comics has featured politicians before, famously doing book with Spider-Man and Barrack Obama interacting for what they called a historic election.

It would only make sense for them to do something like this with Donald Trump, but sadly, no patriots or conservatives are working in Marvel Comics. Such creators get blacklisted from the industry as identity politics still runs rampant in the comic book line.

