Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethanol's avatar
Ethanol
Jul 19

I love your inclusion of Christian morals into the mix, its a breath of fresh air compared to many people that either preach about freedom for everyone or just "conservatism". I would love to see even more in the future, especially for your Digimon videos but i know that i will have to be more patient given your current situation, God bless you.

Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
Jul 19

Stay mad you butchered slabs posing as 'people', staymad!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture