The Hunt For Gollum Plot Details, Mandalorian Details Too, And A New Old School D&D Book - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Happy President’s Day! Methinks the Federation needs a president to Make Starfleet Great Again:
We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.