I’m loving how Stargate’s being handled as a big fan of the franchise. Hope you’re having a great time with all of the news. Please make sure to tell your friends and family about Fandom Pulse, restack us, get the word out, because we’re getting close to being sustainable here, about 50-60 more people need to sign up on the paid end to cover our costs! We really appreciate everyone, and hopefully our hard work here shows it.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.