Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
6d

She was great at making coffee for her husband and his creative friends.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
6d

Shut the f*** up, John Rocha.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture