John Rocha, the host of The Hot Mic show on YouTube, lavished praise on Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy claiming that “we would not have modern nerdom without Kathleen Kennedy.”

During the most recent episode of The Hot Mic, Rocha declared, “We would not have modern without Kathleen Kennedy. It’s the honest truth. Indiana Jones. There’s so many films from those decades that she and [her husband] Frank Marshall shepherded with great directors to the final point to be released and become some of our most beloved films as a lot of us were growing up or a lot of us who came along after those films came out discovered growing up.”

“So, this idea that people want to denigrate her when she has shepherded numerous franchises, numerous IPs that a lot of you own and have posted of in your house-. Do you scrub out executive producer by Kathleen Kennedy on you [expletive] posters? Like, she is essential to our mordern nerdom,” he reiterated. “I would say she’s one of the pillars, foundations of modern nerdom.”

Rocha then justified these claims by reading off her Executive Producer credits, “Here are some of the films she produced: E.T., The Color Purple, Hook, which a lot of people love, Twister, Jurassic Park, AI, Munich, Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Lincoln, Gremlins, The Goonies, Back to the Future. She’s EP on these. Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The American Tale animated films, Cape Fear, the Scorsese film, she’s an EP on that [expletive]. Schindler’s List. So there are so many great films and all those [Indiana Jones] films as well.”

“So there’s so many great films that she’s a part of that so many people are kind of like looking past because a couple of these Star Wars films didn’t quite work out for them,” he said. “It’s like you all you’re not thinking straight. You’re not using your brains and you’re not putting her entire career in context.”

“And if you think she is just sitting there while all these great male directors are making the movies and she’s just sitting there like eating a crafty, you’re a [expletive] moron. She is absolutely essential to modern nerdom,” he declared.

While Rocha touts Kennedy as being a pillar of nerdom, Kennedy herself described her role as a producer to The Hollywood Reporter saying “the producer in effect has to work as a translator. You form a very tight relationship with the director and writer, from the beginning, and then you are constantly communicating to the various people that begin to come into the process, as you are trying to manage to hold on to a vision that needs to be communicated over a long period of time. You could be working on something for three, four or five years. Maintaining that vision and point of view is really difficult. Communication skills are key.”

Additionally, while conducting an interview to promote Jurassic Park III, she made it abundantly clear that the film’s creative vision was director Joe Johnston’s, “[Steven Spielberg] backed off quite significantly in terms of letting Joe formulate the shape and the look of the movie. He wanted to empower Joe to make it his own. So it very much relates to the other two, it’s also very definitely Joe’s movie.”

In a puff piece with Vanity Fair back in 2016, Kennedy revealed that she had no clue what she was doing when she produced Spielberg’s E.T. film.

“I got into it, and I realized it was nothing I knew,” she shared. “I was truly overwhelmed.”

In fact, she claimed that she got “physically sick” because she was “so nervous” while producing the film.

On top of that, her husband Frank Marshall shared that she should not disclose that the two were dating because people would “think that’s why you got the job.”

The piece then skips over Kennedy’s producing career and does not provide any details as to what she actually did but simply does the same thing that Rocha did by just listing out movies she worked on:

She and Marshall and Spielberg went on a tear, producing a string of successful films at Amblin, including Gremlins, Back to the Future, and The Color Purple.

