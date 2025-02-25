The Hollywood Reporter Accuses 'Snow White' Fans Of Racism For Being Critical Of Rachel Zegler's Casting
The Hollywood Reporter and its writer Zoe G. Phillips accused critics of Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White as racists during a puff piece attempted to defend Zegler and the film.
In an article titled “Rachel Zegler Says Backlash for ‘Snow White’ Comments Is “Passion” for the Disney Character,” Phillips accused critics of her casting of being racist. She wrote, “Zegler will star as the titular Snow White in the upcoming film. Her casting, first announced in 2021, was met with outrage due to her Colombian descent. The racism was then fomented when Zegler called the original 1937 version of the film ‘dated’ and said the prince ‘literally stalks’ the princess.”
It is not racist to want an actress or actor to accurately depict a character and Rachel Zegler does not accurately depict Snow White. The 1937 Disney animated film opens with a page from a fairytale book and it reads, “Each day the vain Queen consulted her Magic Mirror, ‘Magic Mirror on the Wall, Who is the fairest one of all?’ .. and as long as the Mirror answered, ‘You’re the fairest one of all, Snow White was safe from the Queen’s cruel jealousy.’”
From there, the film provides a description of Snow White when the Queen asks the Magic Mirror the above question. It answers, “Famed is thy beauty, Majesty. But hold, a lovely maid I see. Rags cannot hide her gentle grace. Alas, she is more fair than thee.”
When commanded to reveal her name, The Mirror replied, “Lips red as the rose. Hair black as ebony. Skin white as snow.” The Queen then says, “Snow White.”
Ironically, Zegler herself admitted she does not accurately depict Snow White given in a now-deleted post on X she wrote, “yes i am snow white no i am no bleaching my skin for the role.”
What do you make of Phillips and The Hollywood Reporter accusing critics of Zegler’s casting of being racist?
Rachel Zegler’s entitlement comes across strong and being confused by her for racism.
She doesn't seem to acknowledge why people are actually upset—her dismissive attitude toward the original Snow White, her apparent lack of appreciation for the role, and the way she carries herself in interviews. If she had handled things with more self-awareness and humility, the situation would be very different.
It’s easy for celebrities to be surrounded by “yes-men” who reinforce their perspective instead of offering constructive feedback. If no one is telling her, “Hey, maybe your tone is coming off wrong” or “Fans are upset because of this, not just because of racism,” she’ll keep doubling down on the wrong message.
At the end of the day, her remarks about the original movie being outdated and not something people should look up to rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Plus, her dismissive attitude in interviews made her seem ungrateful for the role, which didn’t help her public image.
Most people don’t care about changes in casting as much as they care about how actors treat the source material and the fans. If she had been more respectful and diplomatic, she probably wouldn’t be facing this level of backlash.
I look forward to seeing another Disney movie bomb.