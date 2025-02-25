The Hollywood Reporter and its writer Zoe G. Phillips accused critics of Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White as racists during a puff piece attempted to defend Zegler and the film.

In an article titled “Rachel Zegler Says Backlash for ‘Snow White’ Comments Is “Passion” for the Disney Character,” Phillips accused critics of her casting of being racist. She wrote, “Zegler will star as the titular Snow White in the upcoming film. Her casting, first announced in 2021, was met with outrage due to her Colombian descent. The racism was then fomented when Zegler called the original 1937 version of the film ‘dated’ and said the prince ‘literally stalks’ the princess.”

It is not racist to want an actress or actor to accurately depict a character and Rachel Zegler does not accurately depict Snow White. The 1937 Disney animated film opens with a page from a fairytale book and it reads, “Each day the vain Queen consulted her Magic Mirror, ‘Magic Mirror on the Wall, Who is the fairest one of all?’ .. and as long as the Mirror answered, ‘You’re the fairest one of all, Snow White was safe from the Queen’s cruel jealousy.’”

READ: 'Metal Gear' Creator Hideo Kojima Reacts To 'Captain America: Brave New World': "When Did Sam Wilson Become Cap?"

From there, the film provides a description of Snow White when the Queen asks the Magic Mirror the above question. It answers, “Famed is thy beauty, Majesty. But hold, a lovely maid I see. Rags cannot hide her gentle grace. Alas, she is more fair than thee.”

When commanded to reveal her name, The Mirror replied, “Lips red as the rose. Hair black as ebony. Skin white as snow.” The Queen then says, “Snow White.”

Ironically, Zegler herself admitted she does not accurately depict Snow White given in a now-deleted post on X she wrote, “yes i am snow white no i am no bleaching my skin for the role.”

What do you make of Phillips and The Hollywood Reporter accusing critics of Zegler’s casting of being racist?

NEXT: Rumor: Kathleen Kennedy To Exit Lucasfilm By Year's End