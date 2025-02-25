Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TimeKeeper's avatar
TimeKeeper
Mar 3, 2025

Rachel Zegler’s entitlement comes across strong and being confused by her for racism.

She doesn't seem to acknowledge why people are actually upset—her dismissive attitude toward the original Snow White, her apparent lack of appreciation for the role, and the way she carries herself in interviews. If she had handled things with more self-awareness and humility, the situation would be very different.

It’s easy for celebrities to be surrounded by “yes-men” who reinforce their perspective instead of offering constructive feedback. If no one is telling her, “Hey, maybe your tone is coming off wrong” or “Fans are upset because of this, not just because of racism,” she’ll keep doubling down on the wrong message.

At the end of the day, her remarks about the original movie being outdated and not something people should look up to rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Plus, her dismissive attitude in interviews made her seem ungrateful for the role, which didn’t help her public image.

Most people don’t care about changes in casting as much as they care about how actors treat the source material and the fans. If she had been more respectful and diplomatic, she probably wouldn’t be facing this level of backlash.

Reply
Share
Anthony Lynch's avatar
Anthony Lynch
Feb 25, 2025

I look forward to seeing another Disney movie bomb.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture