The Hero's Journey is FOR MEN ONLY. It is a "male-only space." It is not co-ed. The Hero's Journey is slaying the dragon, stealing the gold, and getting the virgin.

And women? Women have no such equivalent.

Instead, her archetypal story is to PROTECT her virtue for her one true love. Not to get too religious, but the archetypal story of the female is . . . The Blessed Virgin Mary.

Growing up Evangelical, then straying, and now finding my way to Catholic Mass has opened my eyes to these deeper truths. The answer was always there, in our most ancient stories and sacred traditions. The solution to this isn't complicated.

But the solution to the Boss Babing of society and our stories requires courage in our current climate.

To explain further . . . Let’s talk about the movie TANGLED — Disney's last pre-woke masterpiece.

This film cleverly metaphored something crucial about modern femininity: The struggle between traditional feminine power and modern feminist ideology. I also realized something BIG . . . The Hero's Journey — slaying evil, conquering kingdoms, winning the fair maiden — is exclusively male territory.

Women have an entirely different archetypal path, one that modern Hollywood completely misunderstands.

Consider Mother Gothel — not just a bitter "wine aunt" feminist, but a corruption of the divine feminine. She represents everything that pulls women away from their true archetypal journey. She doesn't just kidnap Rapunzel.

Mother Gothel severs her connection to the divine feminine, her sacred role as a mother figure, her calling to protect and nurture. She cares only of VANITY and becomes the CRONE. So, who saves Rapunzel from this anti-feminine archetype?

Not her parents. Not her community. But a rebellious, anti-government, troublemaking, right-wing anon MAN who represents EVERYTHING the establishment fears: Flynn Rider.

Flynn's not just a love interest — he's the masculine force that helps restore Rapunzel to her proper feminine journey to LOVE and SUBMISSION to her family destiny.

Fast forward to 2024 . . . We're witnessing the peak of this transformation into Mary Sue'd degeneracy. Look at Disney's upcoming SNOW-NOT-WHITE remake. They've missed the point (and the plot).

Snow White's strength never came from "becoming a leader" — it came from embodying the innocent, feminine virtues that have inspired humanity for millennia.

I mean. . .Zegler herself said that this version of Snow White isn’t "dreaming about true love" but instead focuses on becoming "the leader she knows she can be." Seems like the modern Mary Sue phenomenon isn't just bad writing — it's a spiritual crisis.

The irony? These new heroines:

Reject their feminine nature

Pursue male power dynamics

Abandon the sacred feminine

When instead, should pursue success using:

Feminine strength.

Inspiration through kindness.

Natural influence with compassion.

The original Snow White understood something profound: feminine power lies in preservation, not conquest.

In nurturing, not dominating. In inspiring through virtue, not force. Action films like BALLERINA miss this truth.

They give us women performing male hero journeys instead of embracing the unique power of feminine archetypes. These are the new Gen Z and Gen X Mary Sues. “Different” from their millennial predecessors like Rey and Galadriel, but the same nothingness.

Quite problematic, to use preferred leftyspeak.

Look: These female characters don't earn their power — they start with it. May Sues don't grow; they dominate. They don't inspire; they intimidate.

Without irony and not as a joke, there is a single grain of TRUTH in this: Women ARE, but men must BECOME.

In traditional storytelling, women start at level 100. Men start at zero. The man must PROVE worthy of the woman. The woman must PROTECT what she already possesses. But modern storytelling throws this wisdom away.

Instead . . . Since 2010-ish, we’ve been getting:

100-pound women throwing 300-pound men

Instant mastery of combat without training

Perfect skills without explanation

Power without purpose

This isn't female empowerment. It's feminine erasure.

Real feminine power isn't about matching male strength. It's about embracing feminine intuition and noble courage. That's what made TANGLED special.

You see . . . Rapunzel's power wasn't in fighting. It was in her feminine nature — her innocence, her nurturing ability, her fiery yet soft MUSE within that inspires GREAT CHANGE in others. Ultimately, she SACRIFICED her greatest gift for her love.

Meanwhile, the anti-feminine Mary Sue sacrifices EVERYTHING ELSE including LITERAL KIDS for her own independence.

Now, the Mary Sue trend reveals another misalignment: What audiences want vs. what Hollywood delivers.

Viewers crave authentic female characters who:

Embrace their feminine nature

Show real growth

Face real challenges

Inspire through truth, not force

Instead, we get carbon copies of male heroes in female bodies. The solution?

Women don't need a Hero's Journey. They don't need to slay dragons. They don't need to conquer kingdoms. They need to embrace their divine feminine nature — like Mary, who changed the world not through conquest, but through her YES and submission to a higher purpose.

That's what TANGLED understood. That's what modern Hollywood forgot. That's what we must reclaim.

We need to return to traditional feminine power in storytelling. Show women as they are — naturally powerful, naturally influential. Not as the fake vegan meat version of men.

Because here's the truth: In 2024 and beyond, we don't need more female heroes imitating male journeys. We need storytellers brave enough to honor the sacred feminine journey — a path not of becoming, but of being; not of conquest, but of preservation; not of power, but of grace.

This isn't just about better stories. It's about remembering who we are. And who we're meant to be.

This understanding didn't come easily. It took returning to faith, sitting in Mass, and recognizing that our modern confusion about female characters reflects a deeper spiritual disconnection.

The way forward is clear: A woman doesn't need to punch like John Wick to be strong. She doesn't need to reject true love to be a leader. She doesn't need to act like a man to be respected. She just needs to be authentically herself: 100% all-natural, non-GMO organic female.

What we need is . . . That's the lesson Tangled taught us. That's the lesson Snow White originally embodied. That's the lesson we've forgotten. And that's the lesson we desperately need to remember in 2024 and beyond.

For an entertaining and fun read with that knows the difference between good and evil read Level Up or Die: A LitRPG Steampunk Adventure on Amazon.

NEXT: The Fundamental Misunderstanding And Corruption Of Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey Has Devastated Western Filmmaking And Storytelling