Roland Moritz, the founder of Kvltgames and the main developer for The Great Rebellion blasted Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed, and its Art Director Matt Hansen.

Moritz spoke exclusively with Fandom Pulse who asked him for his reaction to Avowed including pronouns in the game, blocking gamers on X who shared that they want the pronouns removed, and Art Director Matt Hansen revealing he wanted to make Elon Musk mad with the game.

For those who are not aware, it was discovered in a preview video uploaded by Force Gaming that the game would feature pronouns. While discussing the menus, Force Gaming shared one of them that showed the game had pronouns in it.

READ: Obsidian Whistleblower Describes 'Avowed' Art Director Matt Hansen As "Pure Evil"

After this was discovered, multiple gamers made it clear they did not want the pronouns in the game. They were subsequently blocked by the game’s official account on X.

As an example, SirDubs27 wrote, “You guys too with that pronoun crap huh?” He then shared a screenshot that he was blocked by the game.

From there, Elon Musk shared his thoughts about the pronouns being included in the game. He wrote, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

READ: Earthworm Jim Creator Doug TenNapel Blasts Woke Video Games: "The Best Gamers I Knew Were Conservative"

Hansen responded to these comments on BlueSky. He wrote, “Sickos.jpg. I wanted to badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened.”

He then threatened, “just wait until you see the default, you said little s**t.”

Moritz reacted to all of this telling Fandom Pulse, “The whole thing is another revealing look into how deep the gaming industry has been subverted by radical leftist ideologues and, quite frankly, extremely entitled people who got used to getting their way every single time over the last years.”

“The fact that Obsidian's art director is lashing out in the unhinged way he did is the sign of a person who is not in the least willing to engage with any criticism or self reflection and is, in short, spoiled,” he continued. “These things have been going on for years behind the scenes and getting a backlash and being dragged to light is still a new experience to these ideologues.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Facebook Group Bans Laugh Reacts

He then observed, “They have to contend with a simple fact: games that do well to appeal to their audience are naturally successful. Games that spite their audience are ‘unnaturally’ unsuccessful (some of the ‘woke flops’ we saw could have been good games without meddling).”

“This is a factor in game design from the ground up, as we see in Obsidian's Art Director baking his controversial opinions into the game at a fundamental level, which are at odds with the culture,” Moritz added. “It's unstable, it's childish. We make games that are enjoyable because of our culture, not out of disdain for it.”

Making it clear that Kvltgames is nothing like Obsidian, Moritz said, “This has also been a guiding principle in the development of The Great Rebellion and there is a huge amount of gamers waiting for studios who make games for the love of the medium again first and foremost and have enough of leftist ideology being shoved into each and every beloved franchise.”

He predicted, “I see a very bright future ahead for studios that return gaming to what it should be!”

READ: Former Co-Owner Of Obsidian Entertainment Says Company Should Be Sued For "Hiring Discrimination"

“On a deeper level, the reason I think why all those issues about pronouns and gender identity and whatnot are attractive to many people is that they give them a sense of ‘belonging’ and purpose that has been entirely stripped of them (maybe also a sense of power if they belong to the right ‘oppressed minority’ for social status),” he opined.

“The connecting forces of nationhood, family and religion have been torn away for a life of relativist freedom resulting ultimately in nihilism because these people lack an outside force or structure to order the meaning behind their existence and struggle,” he stated. “These fake struggles with sexuality etc. are ultimately meaningless and depressing, which reflects in the amount of mental illness (and often its fetishization) you will find among the so called ‘woke’ crowd.”

“That they aim their vitriol at Elon is a blind flailing for an effigy to burn and take out your minute of hate on. Elon has merely opened up the floor and slightly lessened censorship in public discord. Progressives are realising for the first time, since their capturing of the institutions, that they’re not getting their way,” he concluded.

What do you make of Roland Moritz’ response to Avowed and its Art Director Matt Hansen? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

For a fun non-woke cyberpunk 2D sidescrolling run’n’gun roguelite game play The Great Rebellion on Steam.

NEXT: Fiction And What You Consume Does Affect Reality And Has An Enormous Sway Over People