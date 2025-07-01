Kvlt Games, the developer of The Great Rebellion, announced a spiritual successor in Hyper Rebellion: Blood & Circuits, which the company describes as its love letter to the 2000s.

Hyper Rebellion: Blood & Circuits is a top-down cyberpunk horde shooter that sees Human 10:28 and the rebellion return to Earth where they discover it has been overrun by a new cult and their army of Mechaviks. The Mechaviks are cyborgs who have traded their souls for circuitry to serve a machine god.

Kvlt Games describes this as their most ambitious game yet. It will feature destructible environments, physically based rendering, massive enemy hordes, and a surface system for fluids, fire, and environmental hazards that players can use for their advantage.

The game is currently in pre-Alpha with Kvlt Games revealing that all the core gameplay and graphics systems are up and running. In fact, they shared that two stages of the game are already playable. However, they have plans to add more enemies, weapons, upgrades, and environments.

In order to fund this, the company has launched an IndieGoGo campaign aiming to raise just over $53,000. With this funding, Kvlt Games will be able to create 4 new procedurally generate stages, 6 unique playable characters, an extensive upgrade system with deep progression, a Bespoke Synth Metal soundtrack by Retro Rebel, and beautifully rendered environments, destructible environments, explosive hazards, and more.

Additionally, there are a number of stretch goals if Kvlt Games exceeds the initial goal. These include: couch co-op, two additional playable characters, a fifth stage, an expanded upgrade system, an additional game mode, enhanced visual polish, more enemy types per level, additional mini-bosses, a sixth stage, online co-op multiplayer, and a post launch content update.

The entry point on the IndieGoGo is quite affordable at just $12 and that gives you a digital copy of the game. There are other options as well including access to early access builds, exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, your name in the credits, a collector’s digital artbook, and even voting rights on some game elements such as an item’s color or even details about a specific weapon.

The IndieGoGo has currently raised $626 from 7 backers.

Do you plan on backing Hyper Rebellion: Blood & Circuits?



