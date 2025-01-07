A recently published article by Jade King, a man pretending to be a woman, in The Gamer complains that Marvel Rivals has too many playable characters.

In an article titled “Marvel Rivals Has Too Many Heroes For Its Own Good,” King complains that matches are uncompetitive given players are not choosing characters that mesh well for competitive team play.

King writes, “The lack of a role queue is one major omission, and is already making effective team play an impossibility when playing with strangers. Unless you want to switch to a Vanguard or Strategist of your own accord to salvage an ailing match, you’ll end up losing.”

King continues to disparage Marvel Rivals players, “People will want to jump in and play as some of their favourite heroes without restrictions. They don’t care about playing them well or trying to learn what their abilities do or the role they fulfil. The goal is to look and feel as cool as you can in the shortest amount of time possible, a power fantasy that sadly isn’t possible in a game that demands mechanical knowledge like this one.”

The author even claims this will make players “walk away immediately.”

Based on current evidence this does not seem to be the case at all. The game hit a peak concurrent player count of 480,990 in its first Sunday after release and in the most recent 24 hour peak, about a month after the game’s release, it still hit a peak of 415,651 players. That’s just a decrease of 13.5%.

Clearly, players are still playing the game and doing so rather consistently. They are not walking away immediately.

Nevertheless, King then claims the game has too many playable characters and that he is overwhelmed by the number of characters.

King wrote, “In the lead-up to its full launch, more additions were confirmed for the roster, making it hard to determine who I’d main and if I would even have enough time to learn all of their ins and outs before release. Turns out that I didn’t, and now the sheer act of playing Marvel Rivals is daunting.”

From there, King complains that Marvel Rivals front-loaded Marvels iconic characters so new character releases will not perform well.

“There is less potential for future additions, and some of its biggest names can’t be capitalised on because they’ve been here the entire time,” King stated.

King added, “For Rivals, it feels like we are already having to temper our expectations after NetEase jumped the gun on its A-listers.”

Finally, the author concluded, “I could be proven wrong, but right now I’m not very excited about new heroes to come to Marvel Rivals because we are already dealing with an excessive roster.”

The idea that a game that launched with just 33 Marvel characters has too many characters is ridiculous.

The game is missing plenty of iconic Marvel characters including a number of the X-Men like Nightcrawler, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, and more.

There are also plenty of villain characters not introduced in the game yet either especially Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery. Green Goblin, Rhino, Kraven, Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Lizard, Electro, Sandman, Mysterio, and others are not in the game yet.

The game also does not feature a number of Avengers characters and their villains. Characters like Ant-Man, Wasp, Mar-Vell, Vision, Falcon, Darkhawk, and more are all absent from the game.

As for the idea that you need a specific team to succeed that appears to be a straight lie. YouTube Drewberry explained, “I think the game is meant to be creative with your team compositions. That’s the whole point that they don’t have role queue. They want you to kind of experiment and see what works.”

However, he does share his theory that the best team compositions are 2 Vanguard, 2 Duelist, and 2 Strategist, but he also states, “Could that change in the future? Possibly. Could you win a game without that team composition? Absolutely. In fact, some people are having more success with different variations of compositions.”

What do you make of The Gamer disparaging gamers and whining that the game has too many characters?

